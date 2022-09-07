Google Pixel 7 Series and Pixel Watch Launch Date Announced

The launch date for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has been set for October 6, the firm declared on Tuesday. In Google I/O earlier this year, the firm hinted at the release of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's successors. The company's next hardware launch event is slated to happen in a month during a live event. The Google Pixel Watch, another item the company teased in May, will also be unveiled during the next Made by Google event. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Google Pixel Watch, will all be unveiled on October 6th, according to Google. New Nest smart home gadgets will also be unveiled by the business.

The business announced on its US website on Tuesday that the date of its next Made by Google launch event will be October 6. The landing page announces that they will officially debut the next Google Pixel device portfolio during a live event on October 6, 2022, at 10 am ET. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the company's second-generation Tensor SoCs and will ship with Android 13 out of the box; the company has now announced. They were first unveiled by the company at Google I/O in May. According to Google, the new chipset will give customers useful, individualised capabilities for security, speech recognition, images, and movies.

At the presentation, the Google Pixel Watch, which was also hinted at in May, will also be unveiled. According to Google, it is the first smartwatch created and manufactured by the corporation, combining its software with Fitbit's knowledge of exercise and health. The wristwatch will operate on the new WearOS platform from the business and be compatible with all Pixel and Android handsets. The Pixel 7 Pro was recently spotted in an unboxing video, showing the device in the Black colour option. Earlier this year, YouTube channel Unbox Therapy revealed what were allegedly early development versions of both Pixel 7 models, making this the second instance in which at least one model of the Google Pixel 7 variants was leaked in a video online.