Oppo India Improving After Sales Experience for Customers with Pick and Drop Service

Oppo is targetting to improve the after-sales experience for customers living across India. One of the pain points for the users when their smartphones break down is to take it to the store, get the device evaluated, confirm the repair process and then travel back home. It is a time-consuming process, one that not everyone would want to do. That is why Oppo India is starting the pick-and-drop service for customers living across India. To be precise, the pick and drop service would be available in over 13,000 pin codes. The service would come into effect from October 2022.

As per an ET Telecom report, the devices from the customers would be picked up for repair and returned within three to five days. Oppo's goal is to provide the best turn-around time, meaning taking very less time to repair the device and deliver it back to the customer. Oppo said that customers could schedule the pick-up between 9 AM to 7 PM only.

This will definitely be a big positive for the customers at the end of the day. How much it will cost is something unknown at the moment and may depend on the location to location. But the best part is that Oppo is also introducing EMI options on repairs for customers through all the eligible debit and credit cards. The company would be adding more service centres across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities in India in the coming year.