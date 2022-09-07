Broadband Plan with 100 Mbps Speed is Enough for Most, Here’s Why

Reported by Bhavya Singh

One of the most crucial aspects of a broadband internet connection is internet speed, yet it can vary greatly depending on the use case. A speed that is adequate for one person may be average for another. According to most definitions, any speed more than 100 Mbps is generally regarded as fast.

Highlights

Broadband

Since the advent of the internet, our reliance on it has grown significantly. Applications and use cases now play a crucial role in managing multi-billion dollar industries rather than just being used for information searches. Even for the typical consumer, it appears impossible to do tasks without the internet since it has become so interwoven in our way of life. One of the most crucial aspects of a broadband internet connection is internet speed, yet it can vary greatly depending on the use case. A speed that is adequate for one person may be average for another. According to most definitions, any speed of more than 100 Mbps is generally regarded as super fast. This speed accounts for a variety of use cases and various connected devices. Let's examine the reasons why you require a speed of at least 100 Mbps in the contemporary world.

Utilising the Internet to Grow Your Business or Work from Home

One thing the pandemic taught us is that we can rely on the home internet to manage and grow our businesses or to do a professional job. A working professional can now conduct business virtually from his/her home without physically being in the office. Similar to this, a business owner can take his enterprise online, manage it successfully from home, and even broaden it to a global clientele. In both of these use cases, an internet connection of 100 Mbps is enough.

Keeping a Smart Home Ecosystem Alive

A smart home ecosystem is becoming more of a reality. The makers of electrical appliances have taken notice of the rise in internet usage and have begun producing smart devices that can connect to and be controlled remotely over the internet. Smart plugs, vacuums, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, lighting, and even smart fans are among these gadgets. Our mobile phone or voice control through smart speakers can be used to remotely control these gadgets. A speed of 100 Mbps is enough to support a smart home ecosystem with so many internet-connected appliances and gadgets.

Multiple Devices are Connected to a Single Broadband Internet Connection

There are numerous family members using the installed broadband connections at once. Multiple people can access the internet using a single broadband connection when using a Wi-Fi router to transform a wired internet connection into a wireless one. Each participant may have unique use cases and bandwidth needs. Thus, 100 Mbps and above is thought to be a sufficient speed to efficiently control internet consumption, taking into account various use cases.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

