Movie Channels Viewership Increased in Week 3 of Lockdown Period

Since the lockdown period has been imposed by the Indian government to combat COVID-19, the demand for digital entertainment sources has been increased as people have been stuck at homes. Though multiple channels are not showing, new shows due to the lockdown period, genres such as news, old classics and sports have gained significant attraction, and their viewership has been increased. One of the most viewed genres amongst all is the Movie genres. As per BARC India and Nielsen Data, Movie genre viewership has driven the growth of 77% in week 3 of the lockdown period. Not only this, but TV viewers have also been spending more than one hour on movie channels on an average basis.

OTT Platforms Viewership also Increased

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 also witnessed increased in viewership amid the precautionary lockdown period. Also, OTT shows and movies in multiple languages gained a significant increase in viewership. Content in English, Hindi, Gujrati and Bangla Language saw massive growth in week 3 of lockdown.

Sports and News Channels Demand Increased

As per the reports, viewership of sports channels increased by 21% in week 3 of the lockdown period. Famous Sports Content Such as WWE, Indian Cricket Matches and Football Matches viewership increased drastically. Also, News Channels demand touched the sky, as people were constantly updating themselves with the situation of COVID-19. Nearly all news channels witnessed growth in week 3 of the precautionary lockdown period.

TV Viewership Decreased on April 5, 2020

Viewership of TV Platform decreased on April 5, 2020, for 9 minutes at 9.00 PM as the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi urged the nation to switch off electrical appliances and light a candle, lamp or show their mobile torch for 9 minutes. As per reports, the speech delivered by PM Narendra Modi witnessed 1 billion viewing minutes. Also, there was a decreased of nearly 60 % in TV viewership in those 9 minutes.

Return of Old Classics Increased Viewership

As per the reports, the return of the old classic shows like Ramayana, Mahabharat and many more increased TV viewership in week 3 of lockdown period. The telecast of these old classics increased the viewership of DD national and Pay GEC channels.