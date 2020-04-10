Fingerprint Security On Your Mobile Phone Can Be Manipulated

Highlights Your device’s fingerprint scanner can be manipulated with an 80% success rate

Devices with padlocks are the most susceptible ones

Galaxy A70’s fingerprint security couldn’t be manipulated

According to a team of researchers, fingerprint on your devices can be manipulated with a success rate of over 80%. Fingerprint recognition has become a very familiar tech with the world now. Every new smartphone and now laptops as well have it regardless of their price. But one thing you might not know about fingerprint security is that it is not very safe. Even the most expensive models of smartphones and laptops aren’t exactly reliable. The report was published by Talos Security Group, which took a $2000 budget for this test and got devices from Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft.

Fake Fingerprints Can Unlock Your Devices

The test ratio is based on a total of twenty attempts to unlock the devices using fake fingerprints. The results were astonishing; the fingerprint scanner got manipulated 80% of times. This is an issue and can pose significant dangers if exploiters got the perfect knowledge on how to manage the fingerprint recognition system. Tech companies need to take care of this and come out with a solution fast. 80% is a very high probability and does not look suitable for the lofty security promises that most of these devices come out with.

Padlock Devices Easiest To Enter

The study brought out an exciting result. Devices which have padlocks are the most susceptible ones when fake fingerprints are being used to enter. So devices such as Samsung Galaxy S10, MacBook Pro 2018, and iPhone 8 are the devices in which fingerprint recognition can be manipulated 90% times. The reason behind this result is the logic with which fingerprint scanners are made, which is to guess the fingerprint that the user has entered. At the same time, it is interesting to note that Samsung Galaxy A70 is a device which has a 0% success rate in terms of being hacked by fingerprint security manipulation. But it is essential to understand that no technology is every safe. Every new technology has loopholes, and it gets better with time. It’s a constant war between the manipulators of the technology and the developers of it. Ultimately, it gives a chance for technology to improve even faster.