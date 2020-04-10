Telecom Operators Seek Funds from Government for Providing Benefits to Prepaid Subscribers

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have urged the Government to provide funds which would aid telcos and allow them to provide offers and benefits to prepaid subscribers

    Telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have urged Trai to provide funds for providing extra benefits to prepaid subscribers. As the Government has imposed the lockdown across the country, subscribers have been relying on a good network connection and offer to work from home and fulfil their entertainment purposes. Telecom operators have already been facing massive load their network infrastructure as more people are using internet connection these days. In such a scenario, funds from Government will aid telecom operators to provide intriguing offers to their subscribers amid the lockdown period.

    Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Extended Validity of Prepaid Accounts

    Telecom operators have been doing their part to ensure seamless connectivity in stressful times. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased the validity of their prepaid plans until April 17, 2020. Not only this, but both telcos have also credited talk time credit of Rs 10 in the account of their prepaid subscribers respectively. Nearly 80 million subscribers of Bharti Airtel and 100 million Subscribers of Vodafone Idea who belong to the category of migrant workers and daily wage earners are getting the benefits of the extended validity of prepaid plans and extra talk time credit. Similar to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, BSNL has also extended the validity of its prepaid plans for Low ARPU subscribers to help them stay connected with their loved ones amid the lockdown period.

    Reliance Jio has Extended the benefits for Subscribers

    Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, has also been offering a slew of incentives for its subscribers. Recently the telco giant offered double data to subscribers which fulfilled their entertainment purposes. Not only this, but Reliance Jio also credited 100 minutes of talk time in the account of prepaid subscribers who validity has expired.

    Telecom Operators Increased Recharge Channels

    Since the lockdown period, all retail stores of telecom operators have been shut down as a precautionary measure. To ensure that people are not facing issues with recharging their prepaid accounts, Telecom operators have teamed up with various sectors like Banks, Grocery Stores and Pharmacy Stores to offer recharge facility to their subscribers and keep them connected with their family in the lockdown period.

     

