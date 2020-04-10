Cable TV Operators Can Downgrade Channel Pack of Customers to FTA Plan: MCOF

Highlights Cable TV operators have not received 80% payments from subscribers

Cable TV operators are urging customers to make payments through digital modes

Pay Broadcasters are showing old episodes in the lockdown period

Maharashtra Cable Operators Federations (MCOF) have directed all the Cable TV operators to downgrade their customers pay pack to free to air (FTA) pack if the payments are not being received. Since the lockdown period, cable operators have been relying on digital modes to collect their default payments. However, as per the reports, nearly 80% of payments have not been credited in cable operators accounts which is creating hassle in their business operations. Not only this, but cable associations have also appealed to Trai, MIB and MSOs to issue credit facilities to cable operators who are facing trouble collecting payments.

Door Darshan Channels will be available for STBs

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) have marked that even if the STBs are not renewed in April month, subscribers will still enjoy all the free channels of Door Darshan. Even though Door Darshan comes under FTA, but the channels are offering all the old classics shows along with current news to keep the subscribers updated about the threat of COVID-19. This news is first published by Indian Television.

Cable Operators Must Push Customers for Online Payments

Since 80% payments are still not received by the Cable TV operators, Cable associations have suggested that operators should reach out to their customers and push them to complete their payment through digital modes like UPI payment, Bank Transfer, Credit and Debit Cards. MCOF also stated that if the cable operators do not receive the payments, they will not be able to pay it further to their respective MSOs. In case if the customers still don’t pay for the plan, then cable operators should downgrade default customers plans to FTA pack.

Pay Broadcasters are Showing Old Episodes

Since the government has imposed the lockdown, all the pay broadcasters are showing repeated telecast of the popular shows as no new shows are being produced due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Also, the maximum viewership is currently turned to news and movie channels which are included in the FTA pack. So even if the customers are downgraded to FTA pack, they will still be able to enjoy news channels and some of the old classics like Ramayana, Mahabharat and many more which are being shown in DD channels.