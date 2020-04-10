Vodafone Idea Benefitting From People Staying Indoors During Lockdown

Vodafone Idea has noticed an unusual internet traffic growth throughout the country in the last week, and it is employing resources for managing it

By April 10th, 2020 AT 1:22 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • Vodafone Idea saw an internet traffic growth worth of one year in a week
    • Internet consumption has shifted from urban to rural areas
    • Bharti Airtel also noticed the same shift of internet traffic

    Vodafone Idea is benefitting from the fact that people are staying indoors and as a result of that consuming more data than ever. The demand for data services has spiked in the last few days as everyone in the country is using high-speed internet to save them from boredom inside their houses. The telco recently launched its program ‘RechargeforGood’ which will give users a 6% cashback on the recharges they make for their family members and friends. Vodafone Idea said that they had experienced a growth in internet traffic worth of one year in a week. The company said that since people are staying inside more, they are consuming more data.

    Vodafone Idea is Looking to Bring More Resources Into The Play

    The Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea, Vishant Vohra said to ET Telecom that the company is striving to add more capacity to their networks so that they can manage to accommodate the high demand and traffic that is growing with every day that passes. He further said that with time it is only likely to experience a growth in the ‘data highway’. Vodafone Idea has shared that the internet consumption all over the country has risen and it is not just limited to certain parts of India. A shift in internet usage has been discovered from urban to rural areas.

    Bharti Airtel Also Notices The Increased Demand of Data Services

    Randeep Sekhon, Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer, also said that they had experienced an unusual growth in the amount of internet traffic. He said that for the company, it is a new normal and the operations are being executed stably. Vishant Vohra also noted that after the merger of the Vodafone and Idea, both the companies could carry out their work more comfortably. Coming together of both the companies has increased the scope of innovation in new technology development and the company is looking to boost its capacity on the network spectrum.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Benefitting From People Staying Indoors During Lockdown

    Vodafone Idea is benefitting from the fact that people are staying indoors and as a result of that consuming more...

    module-4-img

    Google Integrates New Braille Keyboard into Android

    Google on Thursday announced that it is now offering a new virtual Braille keyboard directly integrated into Android. The company...

    module-4-img

    Google Buries Hangouts Meet, Google Meet Arrives

    Google on Thursday announced that it has been witnessing two million new users each day on its video conferencing platform...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    A Comprehensive Outlook on Free Services Offered by DTH Operators During Lockdown

    module-4-img

    Star India Postpones Launch of Five Channels Including Disney Channel HD and Star Sports 3 HD

    module-4-img

    Telecom Network Suppliers Urge DoT to Clear Outstanding Dues from BSNL and MTNL

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Rolls Out Android 10 Update to Mi A3 For Third Time