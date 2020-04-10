Vodafone Idea Benefitting From People Staying Indoors During Lockdown

Highlights Vodafone Idea saw an internet traffic growth worth of one year in a week

Vodafone Idea is benefitting from the fact that people are staying indoors and as a result of that consuming more data than ever. The demand for data services has spiked in the last few days as everyone in the country is using high-speed internet to save them from boredom inside their houses. The telco recently launched its program ‘RechargeforGood’ which will give users a 6% cashback on the recharges they make for their family members and friends. Vodafone Idea said that they had experienced a growth in internet traffic worth of one year in a week. The company said that since people are staying inside more, they are consuming more data.

Vodafone Idea is Looking to Bring More Resources Into The Play

The Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea, Vishant Vohra said to ET Telecom that the company is striving to add more capacity to their networks so that they can manage to accommodate the high demand and traffic that is growing with every day that passes. He further said that with time it is only likely to experience a growth in the ‘data highway’. Vodafone Idea has shared that the internet consumption all over the country has risen and it is not just limited to certain parts of India. A shift in internet usage has been discovered from urban to rural areas.

Bharti Airtel Also Notices The Increased Demand of Data Services

Randeep Sekhon, Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer, also said that they had experienced an unusual growth in the amount of internet traffic. He said that for the company, it is a new normal and the operations are being executed stably. Vishant Vohra also noted that after the merger of the Vodafone and Idea, both the companies could carry out their work more comfortably. Coming together of both the companies has increased the scope of innovation in new technology development and the company is looking to boost its capacity on the network spectrum.