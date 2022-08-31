Xiaomi 13 Pro Rumoured to Come With Android 13 Pre-Installed

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch in November of this year. The details of the next Xiaomi 13 series smartphone's display have now surfaced in a new leak. A 6.7-inch Samsung E6 display with up to 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate is reportedly included in the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 13 series is rumoured to feature thin bezels and run on Android 13 out of the box. Speculation about a Xiaomi smartphone's display surfaced on Weibo from the leaker Digital Chat Station, who withheld the brand name. The phone is reportedly the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was previously expected to go on sale in November.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications and Features (expected)

The phone would include a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K+ resolution, according to the report. The Xiaomi phone is rumoured to have a slim frame with micro-curved designs on both sides and possibly sport a hole punch display design. Recent leaks and tips have focused on the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. In November, the Xiaomi 13 series might officially launch. An alleged Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is believed to power it. They are rumoured to have a BYD ceramic back cover. The phones, which may come pre-installed with Android 13 and have thin bezels, were already mentioned.

The future phones from Xiaomi are anticipated to include a self-developed IC (integrated circuit), which could allow them to support 100W wired fast charging in a single battery cell. A newer Surge P1 chip is reportedly included in the Xiaomi 13 series for improved power management.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have not yet been officially announced by Xiaomi. Lei Jun, the company's chief executive officer, has confirmed the next Ultra smartphone's availability in international markets. Although the firm has yet to make an official announcement, it is anticipated that the phone will be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.