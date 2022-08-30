Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Arrives in India with Powerful Specifications

Xiaomi has just announced the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G in India. This is a laptop built for productivity, light gaming, and media consumption. Xiaomi has tried to accommodate top-of-the-line specifications on this laptop and price it as low as possible. Some of the highlights of this laptop are - a 2.5K display, 120Hz refresh rate support and more. The design is very much like the Mi Notebook Ultra, which launched in 2021. Let's take a complete look at the specifications and price of the laptop.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Specifications

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G comes with a 14-inch screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 2.5K resolution support and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut and has a Delta E < 1.5. Xiaomi has further added support for DC Dimming for the display, and the screen comes with a TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD. There's a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button of the laptop. The laptop comes with a 720p webcam and a sensitive trackpad, along with multi-finger gestures.

There's a Type-C Thunderbolt v4 port, 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI, Type-C port and a USB Type-A port. The laptop has a 56 Whr battery and supports 100W fast charging. Xiaomi said that the laptop could be charged 50% in just 30 minutes.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G comes with a hurricane dual-cooling system, MS Office 2021, Windows 11 OS, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Price

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is priced at Rs 74,999. There's also a Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120, which will come with a price tag of Rs 69,999. Both the laptops would go on sale starting September 20 at 12 PM and would be available on Amazon, Xiaomi's website, and Mi Stores across India.