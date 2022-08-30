Redmi 11 Prime 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi recently debuted the Redmi K50i smartphone, and the company is now rumoured to be preparing to introduce a new low-cost handset. The Redmi 11 Prime is about to be released in India. According to rumours, the gadget will be a Redmi Note 11E 5G that has previously been released in China under a different name.

The POCO M4 5G, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G with minimal tweaks, was only just introduced in India. However, this is hardly shocking. The business has previously carried out similar actions. A few Redmi phones and a few POCO phones have similar specifications. The Redmi 11 Prime, with the model number 22041219I, apparently has the codename "Light." The Redmi 11 Prime 5G may be expected to do the following.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of Redmi 11 Prime 5G as September 6, 2022.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Full HD+ (1080 x 2048 pixels) IPS LCD display on the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is anticipated to be 6.58 inches in size. It will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, there might be a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. We might see a 50MP dual back camera arrangement for photography. One possibility is a 2MP sensor. Additionally, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor is anticipated to be included in the device. The Redmi 11 Prime might include a 5,000mAh battery, and the manufacturer is anticipated to offer 18W fast charging. It's possible that the front will have a 5MP selfie camera.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price and Availability in India (Expected)

The next Redmi 11 Prime is anticipated to cost around Rs 12,000 in India. Flipkart and Mi.com will probably be the places where you can buy the gadget. We should learn more about the introduction of this Redmi phone in India in the future days if the firm has such plans.