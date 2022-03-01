Redmi Note 11E Pro Arrives with Snapdragon 695, Triple Cameras and More



The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi has launched its new Redmi Note 11E Pro smartphone in China. The newly launched device is the latest addition to the company’s note series of smartphones and is essentially a rebranded version of the globally launched Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that debuted in January. The new smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, triple cameras and a Qualcomm chipset along with fast-charging technology. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the Redmi Note 11E Pro.

Specification Details for Redmi Note 11E Pro

The all-new Redmi Note 11E Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the device also features a 360Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 1,200nits. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi Note 11E Pro comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage expandable through a microSD card up to 1TB.

On the camera front, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera. Redmi Note 11E Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price Details for Redmi Note 11E Pro

The latest Redmi Note 11E Pro has been launched in China with three storage configurations – the base 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at CNY 1,699 which is about Rs 20,300, the 8GB +128GB model comes for CNY 1,899 which is nearly Rs 22,700 and the high-end 8GB + 256GB model has been priced at CNY 2,099 which is roughly Rs 25,100. The Redmi Note 11E Pro features Black, Blue, and White colour options and will go on sale starting March 4.