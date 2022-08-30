Asus Rog Phone 6D Ultimate Will Launch on September 19

On September 19, a few international countries will begin accepting pre-orders for the new Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. Three cities—New York at 8 a.m. local time, Berlin at 2 p.m. local time, and Taipei at 8 p.m. local time—will host the launch event concurrently (5.30 pm IST). It is hinted that MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ SoC will power it. The recently disclosed SoC includes LPDDR5X RAM and an ARM Cortex-X2 CPU with a maximum clock speed of 3.2 GHz. To tease the release of the Asus ROG Phone 6D, Asus set up a special landing page on their website. The listing, however, gives no information regarding the impending device's price or other characteristics.

On September 19, Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is scheduled to launch internationally, the Taiwanese business announced on Monday. The unveiling is being teased through a special microsite on the Asus website. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC will undoubtedly power the new gaming-oriented smartphone. The next device will be a member of the ROG Phone 6 line from Asus, which already comprises the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, both of which use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm. The design and features of the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate are probably going to be the same as those of the other two models in the range.

The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate from Asus would be the third device in the ROG Phone 6 series, which already includes the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro and was introduced in July of this year. The new model is probably going to have comparable features to the other two in the lineup.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Specifications

Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers both versions. They come equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED screen that supports HDR10+, has a 165Hz refresh rate, and utilizes special ROG tuning technology. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both have triple back cameras and a 6,000mAh battery. Previous rumours indicated that the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate would use a Samsung 165Hz display. A 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W rapid cable charging capabilities are rumoured to be included. It has also been shown on numerous certification websites.