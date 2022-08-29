Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Rolling Out a New Camera Update

The business recently revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will receive a new camera update. The update includes a number of camera enhancements, such as a larger guide size and quicker scanning performance when scanning QR codes from the Quick Panel. In Photo, Night, and Video modes, Samsung has also improved the memory and AI engine, according to the blog post. Improved HDR image quality in Photo mode is another feature of the upgrade. The South Korean corporation, Samsung, debuted the Galaxy S22 line in February of this year.

The South Korean tech giant has released the August camera upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in an official community blog post. The corporation hasn't yet specified which areas will see the upgrade.

About the newly updated camera

Samsung claims that the Galaxy S22 series' August camera update includes compatibility for the telephoto rear camera's hyperlapse function. A later iteration of the "astronomical hyperlapse" feature is also being worked on by the company. The new update also expands the guide size and quickens QR code scanning from the Quick Panel. Now, in photo mode, the QR code won't be identified if a document has already been recognised before it. Users have the option to undo a camera scan of a QR code from a page and tap the code again if they would like.

According to Samsung, the August camera update also includes an AI engine that is optimised for Photo, Night, and Video modes. Additionally, it delivers better video quality, optimised VDIS speed, and optimised HDR picture quality in photo mode. The telephoto camera in Pro and Portrait modes now has sharpness and contrast intensity changes thanks to the camera upgrade for the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung added that the new update has also improved the colour and darkness of images in Night mode. The ultra-low light mode is reportedly being improved by the firm with AI learning and will reportedly be updated later.