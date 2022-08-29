Jio Platforms and Meta Have Introduced a WhatsApp Shopping Feature



A first-of-its-kind end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was introduced by Meta and Jio Platforms on Monday. Indian customers may now purchase products from JioMart directly through the WhatsApp app. They can use the app to access and explore the JioMart grocery catalogue, add products to their shopping carts, and finish their purchases by making payments. This development comes after Jio's 5G service rollout in India would start by October, according to Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, who made the announcement during the 45th Annual General Meeting.

Information on WhatsApp's new shopping feature

According to a press release from Jio, JioMart is a first-of-its-kind global project. JioMart on WhatsApp will allow consumers in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to do so by simply saying "Hi" to the JioMart number on WhatsApp. The launch is a component of the 2020-announced strategic alliance between Meta and Jio Platforms.

JioMart on WhatsApp, according to the company, will revolutionise "the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience." Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, predicted that chat-based experiences like this "will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come.”

JioMart and WhatsApp's collaboration will promote growth. Users of JioMart-WhatsApp can pay with cash on delivery (COD), WhatsApp Pay, and other options, according to a statement from Isha Ambani. Haptik created the WhatsApp Bot for JioMart.

The development comes as Reliance Jio announced that it will begin rolling out 5G services in India by October. The country's largest telecom operator announced a Rs. 2 lakh crore investment to deploy 5G connectivity in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata by Diwali. Furthermore, the company also confirmed that the nationwide rollout of the 5G network will be done by December 2023.