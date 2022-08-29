JioAirFiber to Give You Gigabit Speeds Over the Air

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) conducted its 45th Annual General Meet (AGM) on August 29, 2022. The company made some major announcements related to 5G and other connectivity products and solutions. Jio has ensured that it takes charge of the innovation in the Indian telecom sector. On Monday, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, during the RIL AGM, announced that Jio would be offering users gigabit internet speeds over the air. Since no fibre cable will be extended to the home, Jio will call this product JioAirFiber.

What is JioAirFiber?

JioAirFiber is a product developed by Reliance Jio, which is a home gateway that will enable users to get wireless internet with super-high speeds. Users will just need to get the product and plug it in, turn it on, and that will be everything they will need. It will be like a personal hotspot with 5G speeds.

The best thing about this product is that it won't require fibre inside your house. It can be used for any area where Jio's 5G network would be present. It would mean that customers won't have to wait for the deployment of fibre in their area for a truly fast internet experience.

Because of JioAirFiber, unique and highly engaging experiences will be possible for the users. Things such as cloud gaming, live content, immersive shopping, and much more will be possible very easily.

Reliance said that users would be able to stream interactive live IPL matches with the power of JioAirFiber. Because of gigabit speeds, users will be able to see different camera angles very conveniently of a live IPL match. This would mean that the IPL watching experience for the users would become very immersive and would offer them a feel of watching something like in reality. Akash Ambani said that users would also be able to have a watch party with their friends.