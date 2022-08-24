WhatsApp Might Soon Bring this New Useful Feature for Users in Groups

Apparently, WhatsApp for iOS will soon acquire a feature for testing that would reveal the profile pictures of users within group chats, according to a post by WABetainfo, a portal that tests WhatsApp features before they are sent out to the general public. In that group, your profile photo will appear next to any messages you have sent. At the moment, WhatsApp just displays the names of group members next to their messages.

Whatsapp New Update On iOS

According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a feature that would display the members' profile images in group chats and make changes to the app's user experience for iOS. The feature is rumoured to be in development, and a release date has not yet been determined. The information was released a few days after it was claimed that WhatsApp for iOS would include a feature that would let users check status updates within the conversation list. Beta testers of WhatsApp for Android have already received this capability.

According to the website, WhatsApp has filed a fresh update via the TestFlight beta Program, providing WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.72. The statement continued, "because there is no switch for it, it will always be activated by default for all group participants; there is no way to disable this function." There is no information on when this function will be accessible to regular users because, as previously noted, it is still in development. A few days before to the development, a report said that WhatsApp would provide its iOS beta testers access to a feature that would let users check status updates within the conversation list. Users can view a status update by clicking on a contact's display image in the chat list, and they can mute all status updates to make them disappear.

It is said that Whatsapp might bring a new feature which will undo the deleted messages, which users might do accidentally. After a message is deleted, users are said to receive a Snackbar at the bottom of the screen with the Delete for Me option, which may be used to provide users with the option to recover the deleted message within a set amount of time.