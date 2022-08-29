September OTT Releases to Keep You on The Hook

OTT Platforms have become a big part of people's lives. Ever since the depressing COVID era, the shows available on these platforms have been something that kept people entertained and relaxed. Some of these entertaining shows are now going to premiere in September, and we are here with a list of them. Take a look.

1- Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on Marvel Comics, Thor: Love and Thunder was released on July 7, 2022, in India and is now ready to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8. The film is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, starring the most charismatic Chris Hemsworth. Directed by Taika Watiti, the film has received 6.7 ratings on IMDb.

2- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 (Netflix)

The first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was released on November 27, 2020. Starring Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni, the series is a story of four women who try to balance out their personal lives along with their professional lives. The second season of the series is going to premiere on September 2, 2022.

3- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

A part of the most renowned franchise and based on the novel by J.R.R Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an upcoming fantasy television series. The series starring Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, and others is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

4- Babli Bouncer (Disney+ Hotstar)

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer is a one-of-a-kind story of a female bouncer named Babli (played by Tamannah Bhatia) who faces a lot of struggles in her profession because of her gender. The film is going to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, 2022.