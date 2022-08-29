Top Shows on OTT Platforms to Watch This Weekend

If you got yourself an OTT subscription but are not sure about what to watch, we've got you a whole list of the Top Shows that are available on OTT Platforms and can be a great watch for you. Let's take a look.

1- Top Gun: Maverick (Amazon Prime Video)

Released on May 27, 2022, Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. This American action film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars the most phenomenal actor of all time, Tom Cruise. The film has received 8.5 ratings on IMDb and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2- House of the Dragon (Disney+ Hotstar)

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the most renowned Television series, Game of Thrones. The series is about a Targaryen Family who fights amongst themselves over the legacy and ownership of the Iron Throne. The show is based on 'Fire and Blood' by George RR Martin and received 8.9 ratings on IMDb.

3- Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Based on the most horrific rape case that took place in Delhi in 2012, this series is a Crime drama anthology. The series starring some of the best actors, such as Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Yashashwini Dayama, Mridul Sharma, and others, is directed by Richie Mehta. Having 12 episodes to it, Delhi Crime provides closer details of the gang rape case. has received 8.5 ratings on IMDb.

4- Maharani 2 (Sony LIV)

Released on August 25, 2022, Maharani 2 is the second season of the Political drama Maharani. The series has been directed by Ravindra Gautam, starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The season is about the personal as well as the political battle of Rani with her husband, Bheema Bharti, who is now out of prison to claim back his political status. The show has received 7.8 ratings on IMDb.