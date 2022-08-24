JioFiber Plan that is Affordable and Can also Deliver True OTT Experience

JioFiber added two additional extension entertainment options for the base broadband package. These add-ons, often known as entertainment plans, are only accessible to JioFiber postpaid customers. Due to these additions, customers can now purchase OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions with basic broadband plans. Users won't receive this from the competing internet service providers (ISPs).

Before now, customers had to spend at least Rs 1000 per month or more to sign up for OTT bundled broadband services (without taxes). Almost all ISPs' offerings are like this. However, thanks to the Entertainment plans, a user who chooses JioFiber's entry-level 30 Mbps internet package will now also be able to purchase OTT subscriptions. Additionally, JioFiber customers on the 100 Mbps broadband package have access to the Entertainment plans.

What are the Jio Entertainment Plans we are Referring to?

Jio has just announced the launch of the Entertainment package for JioFiber postpaid services. Users can now purchase the Entertainment plans in addition to the 30 Mbps, and 100 Mbps plans to receive OTT subscriptions. JioFiber has two different entertainment subscriptions available. The base plan costs Rs 100, while the Entertainment Plus plan costs Rs 200.

Users of the base Entertainment plan will receive subscriptions to six OTT services, including Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, Universal+, JioCinema, and ALT Balaji, six OTT services.

In addition to the six OTT services already mentioned, subscribers of the Entertainment Plus package will also receive access to Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Hoichoi, Voot, and Voot Kids, as well as Discovery+ and SunNxt.

These plans allow JioFiber consumers the ability to sign up for entry-level broadband plans as well as OTT platform subscriptions. Additionally, JioFiber will provide Jio Set-Top Box (STB) at no additional cost to customers who choose postpaid plans in addition to the Entertainment plans.