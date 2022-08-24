Jio has Additional Data Plans if You Have Exhausted Daily Usage Limit

Reliance Jio, a leading private telecom operator in India, offers almost everything a consumer needs. If you are a Jio customer and have exhausted the daily data limit of your prepaid plan, worry not; Jio has something in store for you. There are 4G-data vouchers or plans you can purchase if you want to get some more high-speed data at your disposal. These are very nominally priced and will enable you to browse at high speeds always. These plans are data boosters and will come to life once you have exhausted the daily data limit or the total data offered by your plan. Let me list out the data plans for you.

Jio 4G Data Vouchers You Should Know About

Reliance Jio has a total of four data-only vouchers in its offering right now. Note that the 4G data vouchers are different from data add-on plans. The data vouchers come with the same validity as the active base plan of the user. So whenever your current prepaid plan expires, the data voucher would also expire. Let's take a look at the vouchers.

Jio Rs 15 Voucher: The Rs 15 4G data voucher from Reliance Jio is the most affordable 4G data voucher available in the market right now if only the offerings from the private telcos are concerned. With this data voucher, users get 1GB of data.

Jio Rs 25 Voucher: The Rs 25 4G data voucher from Reliance Jio comes with 2GB of data. This plan also carries the same validity as the base active prepaid plan of the user.

Jio Rs 61 Voucher: With the Rs 61 voucher, Jio offers 6GB of data. The nature of this plan is also the same as the two mentioned above.

Jio Rs 121 Voucher: This is the most expensive 4G data voucher from Reliance Jio available in the market right now. With this plan, users get 12GB of high-speed data.

None of these data vouchers offers any other benefit except for a boost to the FUP data until the base prepaid plan expires.