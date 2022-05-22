BSNL Also Offers OTT Bundled 4G Data Vouchers Like Vi, Jio

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also offers users 4G data vouchers with over-the-top (OTT) benefits like Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharti Airtel. The state-run telecom operator is offering users two 4G data vouchers which come with a free subscription to a major OTT platform. Let’s take a look at these two plans we are talking about.

BSNL 4G Data Vouchers With OTT Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers multiple vouchers with lumpsum data, but the two vouchers which come with OTT benefits cost Rs 98 and Rs 447. The Rs 98 voucher offers users 2GB of data per day for 22 days. There’s an OTT benefit of Eros Now Entertainment included with this plan. Post the consumption of daily data, the speed for users reduces to 40 Kbps. Since this is a data-only voucher, users don’t get any SMS or unlimited voice calling benefits with one.

BSNL also offers a Rs 447 plan to the users. This plan comes with 100GB of total data. Post the consumption of FUP data; the speed drops to 80 Kbps. What’s interesting about this plan is that it comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well. Users also get access to BSNL Tunes. This plan also ships with a free OTT subscription of Eros Now Entertainment services.

These are the two BSNL data vouchers which offer OTT subscriptions to the users. You can also check out the data vouchers from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea for more OTT bundled 4G data vouchers.

Note that there are a plethora of more 4G data vouchers available for BSNL customers. The only thing is that these vouchers don’t come with OTT subscriptions. Then, there is also the fact that BSNL doesn’t have 4G networks right now. But the state-run telecom operator is already in the process of rolling out 4G and plans to do it by August 2022.