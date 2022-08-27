

It now looks that the company is developing a new lower-end chipset based on 4nm technology to replace the Snapdragon 600 family of chipsets. The forthcoming Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform, which is expected to replace the Snapdragon 695 CPU, has been fully detailed by dependable source Evan Blass.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Specifications (Leaked)

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will allegedly have the component number SM6450 and will be built on a 4nm node. It will have a Qualcomm Kyro CPU with a maximum 2.2GHz clock speed. Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at up to 2750MHz will be supported, along with USB 3.1. The chipset will have the Snapdragon X62 5G modem, which supports sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G bands. With this new technology, devices can deliver 120Hz refresh rates and up to FHD+ resolution. It will feature Bluetooth 5.2 and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 WiFi 6E on the WiFi side.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Camera

In terms of cameras, smartphone manufacturers will be able to use three 13MP cameras in a row, two 25MP and 16MP cameras, and one 48MP camera. Additionally supported are 4K HDR video capture at 30FPS and slow-motion video capture at 270p resolution and 240FPS. Although the leak does not specify when the new chipset will go on sale, we may anticipate that it will make its public debut alongside the anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in the near future. There is no information available on the chipset's release date, but we anticipate that it will be unveiled alongside the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and made official in November of this year.