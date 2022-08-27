Oneplus Improves Its Audio Quality Launches Affordable OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones at Rs 799



With the release of its first-ever OnePlus Nord Wired Earbuds today, the international technology company OnePlus confirmed its entry into the wired earphones market in India. With this product, the company hopes to reach a larger audience by providing a wide selection of wired earbuds that are 3.5mm jack compatible and easy to use.

The product, which will go on sale starting on September 1 for just Rs 799 across all platforms, will have 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a 0.42cc sound cavity, and it will give the all-too-familiar OnePlus bass sensation, although in a new shape. The style will be similar to the widely popular OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Series with a sleek black finish and eye-catching red highlights for the traditional OnePlus aesthetic. The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones offer high-quality audio experiences at a reasonable price. A few additional significant characteristics are as follows:

1. A built-in microphone and button controls on the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones allow customers complete control over calls, multimedia, and the ability to manage voice assistants with a single click.

2. To ensure portability and a hassle-free experience, the earbuds are fitted with magnets. They also serve as a handy audio control; unclip them to halt a multimedia session and clip them back on to continue it.

The Launch of OnePlus Nord Wired Earbuds

The 3.5mm audio connection on the OnePlus Nord corded earbuds makes them compatible with laptops, gaming systems, and your Nord smartphones. The earbuds also have three pairs of interchangeable silicon tips that the users can mix and match as needed to ensure a snug fit and an immersive listening experience. On September 1, 2022, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, as well as other offline partner stores like Reliance Digital & MyJio, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, SS Mobiles, Poojara Telecom, BigC Mobiles, LOT Mobiles, Top10 Mobiles, and The Chennai Mobiles will begin selling