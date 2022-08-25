OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Are Ready to Launch in India

On August 27, OnePlus Nord wired earbuds are scheduled to go on sale in India. The business has verified the announcement on both its official website and Twitter account. The future product will be the first pair of Nord-branded wired earphones. Under its Nord brand, OnePlus has been extending the scope of its offerings.

The major details and capabilities of the OnePlus Nord wired earphones have been made public on the Amazon webpage in advance of the launch. The soon-to-be-released product appears to take design inspiration from the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. They have an integrated microphone with button controls and an angled ear tip for a comfortable fit. When not in use, the magnetic earbuds can be stuck together. They can be clipped together or disconnected without pausing or restarting the music. Three sets of replaceable silicone tips will be available from OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Specifications

The 9.2mm dynamic driver and 0.42cc sound chamber for the OnePlus Nord wired earbuds are confirmed to be included for larger, bolder audio. With a 3.5mm headphone connection, the future audio device is reportedly compatible with all devices, including laptops, portable gaming systems, and even Nord phones. Exclusively on Amazon, the OnePlus Nord wired earbuds will be sold.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Price

Apart from this, there is still a lack of information about the OnePlus Nord wired earbuds. Meanwhile, tipper Mukul Sharma discovered the audio device's Amazon listing. The forthcoming wired earphone will cost Rs 1,999 or Rs 1,066, according to this information.

OnePlus Nord Upcoming Devices

In addition to the OnePlus Nord wired earphones, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is anticipated to unveil a smart band, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds under the Nord brand. Another possibility is the introduction of a smart weighing scale. According to the referenced source, OnePlus intends to introduce more a lot products soon. According to a recent rumour, the OnePlus Nord Watch may be forthcoming and would cost approximately Rs 5,000 in India. Two models of the device are anticipated to be released by the corporation. It's possible that one of them will have a round dial and the other a rectangular dial.