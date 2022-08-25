Nelco and Intelsat Partner to Bring Inflight Connectivity Services in India

Indians will soon get to see and experience inflight connectivity services on domestic flights. Intelsat and Nelco have inked an agreement to bring Intelsat's inflight connectivity services to Indian skies. This is good news for the flyers as well as the airline partners of Intelsat. The company will be able to enable end-to-end broadband coverage on domestic as well as international aircraft flying to or from an Indian airport. For the unaware, Intelsat is one of the largest operators of integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and is also known for providing inflight connectivity (IC) services.

An agreement with Nelco will open up the possibility for Intelsat to offer services to India's domestic airlines as well, said Jeff Sare, President of Commercial Aviation at Intelsat.

Indians consume more data on average than most of the world. But in domestic flights, there's still no internet connectivity for Indian users. But this might change after the partnership between Intelsat and Nelco.

PJ Nath, Managing Director and CEO, Nelco, said, "We are proud that Nelco has forged this relationship with in-flight connectivity pioneer Intelsat to offer Aero IFC services on their customer aircraft."