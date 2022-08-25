Nelco and Intelsat Partner to Bring Inflight Connectivity Services in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

An agreement with Nelco will open up the possibility for Intelsat to offer services to India's domestic airlines as well, said Jeff Sare, President of Commercial Aviation at Intelsat. 

Highlights

  • Indians will soon get to see and experience inflight connectivity services on domestic flights.
  • Intelsat is one of the largest operators of integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and is also known for providing inflight connectivity (IC) services. 
  • Indians consume more data on average than most of the world.

Follow Us

Nelco

Indians will soon get to see and experience inflight connectivity services on domestic flights. Intelsat and Nelco have inked an agreement to bring Intelsat's inflight connectivity services to Indian skies. This is good news for the flyers as well as the airline partners of Intelsat. The company will be able to enable end-to-end broadband coverage on domestic as well as international aircraft flying to or from an Indian airport. For the unaware, Intelsat is one of the largest operators of integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and is also known for providing inflight connectivity (IC) services.

An agreement with Nelco will open up the possibility for Intelsat to offer services to India's domestic airlines as well, said Jeff Sare, President of Commercial Aviation at Intelsat.

Indians consume more data on average than most of the world. But in domestic flights, there's still no internet connectivity for Indian users. But this might change after the partnership between Intelsat and Nelco.

PJ Nath, Managing Director and CEO, Nelco, said, "We are proud that Nelco has forged this relationship with in-flight connectivity pioneer Intelsat to offer Aero IFC services on their customer aircraft."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments