DoT Allocates Short Code for National Career Service

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The letter has been issued to all the access service providers in the country and should be implemented. To help subscribers get in touch with the relevant authorities as fast as possible, the government allocates shortcodes to different organisations or helplines.

Highlights

  • Department of Telecommunications (D0T) has allocated a short code for the National Career Service (NCS).
  • This shortcode is '1514' and will be used by mobile subscribers to dial the helpline number of all states and union territories.
  • DoT said that all the features of the shortcode shall remain the same as other shortcodes.

Department of Telecommunications (D0T) has allocated a short code for the National Career Service (NCS). This shortcode is '1514' and will be used by mobile subscribers to dial the helpline number of all states and union territories. DoT said that all the features of the shortcode shall remain the same as other shortcodes. A copy of the letter has been uploaded to the DoT website and has been forwarded to TRAI and BSNL CMD.

