New Truecaller App for iOS Launched

For iOS users, Truecaller has entirely redesigned its app. In addition to many upgrades over the previous version, the update also adds much-needed security. The new Truecaller iPhone software has improved by 10x in terms of spotting spam, scams, and verified businesses. The iPhone owners will find it simpler to avoid those bothersome callers as a result. It will also be possible for iPhone users to check for numbers without first opening the app. On iPhones, the app will now show emojis in addition to the caller ID.

Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, discussed the latest update. In order to give consumers more potent features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a practical search extension, Truecaller has been inventing it within Apple's platform. Many iPhone users have been waiting a long time for this update, and now Truecaller can provide them with the finest performing spam and scam identification to assist them in separating the noise from the contact they want to reply to.

10X Better Spam Detection, Caller ID

The protection against spam calls, improved verification of verified businesses, and more are the main changes that the new update delivers. In a blog post, the business mentioned that it uses the Truecaller Community to report spam calls in real time. By automatically updating spam information without your involvement, the program has created and refined the most up-to-date, accurate, and thorough Caller ID and spam detection for every geography. Users won't have to wait until after the call to search for a number because the Truecaller app can do so even as it is ringing.

Easy to Login for New Users

The new Truecaller app for iPhone users is likewise not too difficult to use. Users may now swiftly log in and move around the app.

Users can Search for numbers Without Opening the Spp

iPhone users will benefit from the new Truecaller app's ability to search for numbers outside of the app. You can go to your call log, hit the details button, and choose to "Share Contact" with Truecaller if you have picked up a call from an unknown number. The caller's name will be revealed, and the caller's phone number will subsequently appear in your iPhone Call Log.

If you receive a call from the same number again, Truecaller Caller ID will show you who is calling while the phone is ringing.