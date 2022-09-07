Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India is Scheduled for September 10

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone is about to be on sale all around the world. Recently, the device was discovered on the BIS database, indicating that the country of debut will be India. Currently, a Motorola Edge 30 Ultra teaser on Flipkart shows that the handset will launch in India on September 10 at 1 PM, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav.

However, the renders of the smartphone that have just been leaked do not match the image used for the teaser. Most likely, this is only a placeholder. According to the teaser, the phone will boast a 200MP primary camera sensor, which is also found in the Moto X30 Pro, the device's Chinese counterpart.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications (Rumored)

The Edge 30 Ultra will sport a 6.7-inch OLED curved edge display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 144Hz, according to the leaks so far. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 125W wired and 50W wireless charging capability will be included.

It has been announced that the gadget would have a 200MP main camera with OIS. A 12MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens will be added to it. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone's front will have a 60MP sensor. The final security feature on the gadget is an in-screen fingerprint scanner.