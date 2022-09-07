Airtel and PepsiCo India Partner to Offer Recharge Coupons to Customers

Airtel prepaid consumers will get a 12-digit discount code coupon on the label of the PepsiCo product. They will have to use this code in the Airtel Thanks app on a minimum recharge of Rs 99.

Airtel

Bharti Airtel has partnered with PepsiCo India to offer recharge coupons to customers ahead of the festive season. Consumers purchasing PepsiCo India beverages, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mirinda, 7UP, Slice, and Tropicana PET bottles, will get Airtel recharge coupons worth Rs 10 to Rs 20. The special edition bottles from PepsiCo India would contain an Airtel Thanks app discount code on the reverse side of the label. Take a look at the table below to see the discount amount you will get with different bottles.

Airtel and PepsiCo India to Offer the following Discounts

Airtel Pepsi

How to Redeem the Discount offered by Airtel on PepsiCo Products

Airtel prepaid consumers will get a 12-digit discount code coupon on the label of the PepsiCo product. They will have to use this code in the Airtel Thanks app on a minimum recharge of Rs 99. For every unique mobile number, the discount codes will work only twice. This offer from Airtel and PepsiCo will be available for consumers till February 2023.

This is not the first time Airtel has announced such a partnership. In the past as well, Airtel has partnered with beverage and snack companies to offer discount coupons and data vouchers to consumers.

Shashwat Sharma, Director of Marketing and Communications at Airtel, said, “This partnership with Pepsico will help the customers of Airtel and PepsiCo India enjoy great value from their association with these brands. The offer will unlock great value on Thanks app for the customers and allow them to experience a world of entertainment and social connections this festive season, on airtel’s much awarded network.”

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

