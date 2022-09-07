Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Release Date Confirmed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

There was a lot of talk around the OTT release of Laal Singh Chaddha. It was reported that Aamir Khan doesn't want the movie to be available for streaming for at least six months from the release date and also wanted a higher amount of money than what Netflix was willing to pay.

Highlights

  • Laal Singh Chaddha's release date on the over-the-top (OTT) platforms is out now.
  • Laal Singh Chaddha is going to make it to Netflix on October 20.
  • here are also rumours that Aamir Khan has let go of his acting fee, which was estimated to be Rs 100 crore, to shoulder the losses on the movie. 

Follow Us

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha's release date on the over-the-top (OTT) platforms is out now. It will definitely be one of the biggest OTT releases of the year. Even though the film did not do very well at the box office, it's going to make a difference in the OTT platforms because of the appeal that Aamir Khan brings to the table. Laal Singh Chaddha is going to make it to Netflix on October 20, according to an India Today report.

There was a lot of talk around the OTT release of Laal Singh Chaddha. It was reported that Aamir Khan doesn't want the movie to be available for streaming for at least six months from the release date and also wanted a higher amount of money than what Netflix was willing to pay. Netflix has reportedly closed the deal with the production house for just Rs 80 to Rs 90 crore for the movie. There are also rumours that Aamir Khan has let go of his acting fee, which was estimated to be Rs 100 crore, to shoulder the losses on the movie.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments