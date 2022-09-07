Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Release Date Confirmed

Laal Singh Chaddha's release date on the over-the-top (OTT) platforms is out now. It will definitely be one of the biggest OTT releases of the year. Even though the film did not do very well at the box office, it's going to make a difference in the OTT platforms because of the appeal that Aamir Khan brings to the table. Laal Singh Chaddha is going to make it to Netflix on October 20, according to an India Today report.

There was a lot of talk around the OTT release of Laal Singh Chaddha. It was reported that Aamir Khan doesn't want the movie to be available for streaming for at least six months from the release date and also wanted a higher amount of money than what Netflix was willing to pay. Netflix has reportedly closed the deal with the production house for just Rs 80 to Rs 90 crore for the movie. There are also rumours that Aamir Khan has let go of his acting fee, which was estimated to be Rs 100 crore, to shoulder the losses on the movie.