Vodafone Idea had a Splendid Wednesday in the Stock Market

Vodafone Idea (Vi) had a pretty great day on the stock market on Wednesday. The telco's stock closed at Rs 9.75, which is 6.56% in the green. Before closing at Rs 9.75, the stock touched a day high of Rs 10.05. The traded volume of Vi shares was 55,02,51,093. The uptick in stock could be due to several reasons. There has been no particular announcement from Vi that would cause a positive spur, nor the telco's performance has improved in the core metrics. However, a positive investor/trader sentiment could come because of the prepayment of the Rs 2700 crore loan to the State Bank of India (SBI). Note that Vi's 5G plans are unknown at the moment because the telco hasn't been able to secure funding yet, and thus, vendor agreements for 5G are on hold.

Bharti Airtel's stock closed at Rs 753.10, which was 1.07% in the red. The telco's stock couldn't surpass the previous close figure of Rs 761.25 on Wednesday.