Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G in Panipat, Ambala; Haryana Expansion to Cover Seven Cities by May



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced an accelerated expansion of its 5G services across Haryana, beginning with launches in Panipat and Ambala. The rollout follows the company’s recent 5G launch in Sonipat and marks a significant step in strengthening its 5G footprint in the state.

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More Haryana Cities Set for Vi 5G Launch

As part of its planned rollout, Vi said on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, that it will also launch 5G services to Hisar, Bhiwani, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, and Rohtak by May 2026. To expand its 5G services, the company is prioritising key industrial corridors, high data consumption zones, and emerging urban clusters to enhance network coverage and user experience.

Focus on Industrial Corridors and High Data Usage Zones

The company emphasized that cities such as Panipat and Ambala have been prioritised due to their status as major industrial hubs driving significant data demand. Similarly, upcoming launches in Karnal, a key commercial and transit center, along with Rohtak and Hisar—known for their educational and administrative significance—reflect Vi’s strategic approach. Emerging residential and industrial centers like Bahadurgarh and Bhiwani are also part of this expansion, driven by increasing data consumption trends.

Rahul Joshi, Circle Business Head for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir at Vi, stated that the expansion is aligned with the company’s strategy of strengthening its footprint in high-demand locations.

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Company Leadership Highlights Growth Vision

“We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network across Haryana, as we strengthen our footprint across key markets in the state. Following our launch in Sonipat, and upcoming launches in Panipat and Ambala, followed by Hissar, Bhiwani, Karnal, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak mark important steps in this journey," Joshi said.

He added, "Our expansion is guided by a clear focus on prioritising high-demand locations spanning high data consumption centres as well as areas with significant footfall, including industrial and commercial hubs, ensuring a consistent and enhanced network experience for our users.”