Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G in Panipat, Ambala; Haryana Expansion to Cover Seven Cities by May

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vi prioritises industrial hubs and high-demand urban clusters to strengthen its 5G footprint in the state.

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Highlights

  • Vi expands 5G services in Haryana with new launches in Panipat and Ambala.
  • Additional cities including Hisar, Karnal, and Rohtak to get 5G by May 2026.
  • Focus on industrial hubs and high data consumption areas.

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Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G in Panipat, Ambala; Haryana Expansion to Cover Seven Cities by May
Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced an accelerated expansion of its 5G services across Haryana, beginning with launches in Panipat and Ambala. The rollout follows the company’s recent 5G launch in Sonipat and marks a significant step in strengthening its 5G footprint in the state.

Also Read: Vi Brings 5G to Chennai, Targets Coimbatore, Trichy and More Cities by May 2026




More Haryana Cities Set for Vi 5G Launch

As part of its planned rollout, Vi said on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, that it will also launch 5G services to Hisar, Bhiwani, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, and Rohtak by May 2026. To expand its 5G services, the company is prioritising key industrial corridors, high data consumption zones, and emerging urban clusters to enhance network coverage and user experience.

Focus on Industrial Corridors and High Data Usage Zones

The company emphasized that cities such as Panipat and Ambala have been prioritised due to their status as major industrial hubs driving significant data demand. Similarly, upcoming launches in Karnal, a key commercial and transit center, along with Rohtak and Hisar—known for their educational and administrative significance—reflect Vi’s strategic approach. Emerging residential and industrial centers like Bahadurgarh and Bhiwani are also part of this expansion, driven by increasing data consumption trends.

Rahul Joshi, Circle Business Head for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir at Vi, stated that the expansion is aligned with the company’s strategy of strengthening its footprint in high-demand locations.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands Network in Bihar and Jharkhand with 5,100 New Sites

Company Leadership Highlights Growth Vision

“We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network across Haryana, as we strengthen our footprint across key markets in the state. Following our launch in Sonipat, and upcoming launches in Panipat and Ambala, followed by Hissar, Bhiwani, Karnal, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak mark important steps in this journey," Joshi said.

He added, "Our expansion is guided by a clear focus on prioritising high-demand locations spanning high data consumption centres as well as areas with significant footfall, including industrial and commercial hubs, ensuring a consistent and enhanced network experience for our users.”

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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