OnePlus Offers Some of the Best IoT Products in India, Take a Look

OnePlus, a Chinese consumer electronics company, which started by selling smartphones, has expanded over the years with new products, which also include IoT (Internet-of-Things) products. More and more people are adopting the use the TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones, smartwatches, and Smart TVs. OnePlus has been pitching in to help its consumers get products of the right quality in several domains. Here are some of the best IoT products from OnePlus you can get today.

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro are the top-of-the-line TWS earphones from OnePlus (read our review here). With the OnePlus Buds Pro, you can get a top-quality audio experience whether you are watching a movie, listening to a podcast, or blasting music during a workout. The OnePlus Buds Pro is priced at Rs 9990. Yes, there are pretty expensive. Thus, if you want more affordable options, you can go for the OnePlus Nord Buds CE, OnePlus Nord Buds or the OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch is a smartwatch offered by OnePlus to Indian consumers. You can use it as a remote for your OnePlus Android TV. The smartwatch comes with exciting and cool features such as sleep detection while watching TV. Thus, if you are asleep while watching TV, the smartwatch will automatically switch off the TV for you. It has a 1.39-inch display with over 50 watch faces and comes with support for various activity tracking and health measurements.

OnePlus TVs

OnePlus offers some of the best Smart TVs in the country. There are multiple Smart TVs on offer from OnePlus. You can get a premium range option as well as affordable options. The 'Y' series Smart TV series from OnePlus has been very successful in the Indian market. They are affordable, stylish, and, most of all, very powerful.

There are more products from OnePlus on offer in India. You can check all of them out by going to the company's website.