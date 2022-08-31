OnePlus Phones that Will Receive the ColorOS 13 Update

OPPO just announced ColorOS 13 for international markets. The business presented its most recent mobile software in China yesterday. The company, as was to be expected, also disclosed the list of gadgets that will get a software update. This list, as opposed to the global eligible list, includes OnePlus smartphones. That's because OnePlus phones in China only run ColorOS. In contrast, OxygenOS, a fork of ColorOS, boots in foreign markets.

OnePlus ColorOS 13 Update List

August 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro

September 2022

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus Ace

October 2022

OnePlus Ace Pro

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

The start of the open beta program is indicated by the schedule listed above. The stable release can occur one or two months after the specified month. Notably, OnePlus has started the closed beta program for all but one of the devices on the list—the OnePlus Ace Pro. As a result, you can count on the organisation to deliver the update on time. If OnePlus sticks to the schedule, this will be the first time it has pushed the most recent Android version more quickly to a number of smartphones. The brand appears to be benefiting greatly from the merger with OPPO.

ColorOS 13 Update

The new Theme Palette in ColorOS 13 is modelled around the colour variations in light that occur between sunrise and sunset at sea level, and the new system font makes system text easier to read in all languages. ColorOS 13 is intended to provide a clear and comfortable visual experience based on Aquamorphic Design, among other improvements, including a Card-styled Layout. The new smart features in ColorOS 13 were created by OPPO and are designed to optimise the user experience on large displays, offer seamless device communication, and boost productivity and efficiency. The OS will also get a fresh look in order to give users a clear, cosy, and fluid Android experience.