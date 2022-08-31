Nokia 2660 Flip 4G VoLTE Feature Phone Launched in India

A new mobile handset will be added to HMD Global's array of feature phones, the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer that holds the license for the Nokia brand. The new feature phone has an exterior display and is the Nokia 2660 Flip 4G VoLTE.

The company first unveiled the feature phone a month ago, and it has just been formally released in the nation. For a better calling experience, this new feature phone's design brings the earpiece and microphone closer to the user. Earlier this month, Nokia also unveiled the Nokia 110 (2022) and the Nokia 8210 4G feature phones in India.

Nokia 2660 Flip 4G VoLTE: Features, Specifications

The emergency button on the Nokia allows users to instantly contact their emergency contact, who may be a family member. The option allows for the notification of up to five contacts in the event of an emergency. The phone is compatible with a separate, optional Nokia Charging Cradle and supports HAC (Hearing Aid Compatibility). The Nokia 2660 Flip 4G VoLTE has two displays: a 1.77-inch QQVGA secondary display that supports 160128 pixels and a 2.8-inch primary QVGA display that supports 320240 pixels. A 1 GHz Unisoc T107 Single-Core processor, 48MB of RAM, and 128GB of internal memory powers it. MicroSD cards up to 32GB can be used to increase memory, and twin Nano SIMs can be used for telecom access.

It has a wireless FM radio, an MP3 player, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a VGA camera with an LED flash on the back. It has a detachable 1450mAh battery, which according to Nokia, should allow for up to 20 hours of call time on 2G and 6.5 hours on 4G. Options for connectivity include a micro USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G VoLTE. It is S30+ compatible and 123 grams in weight.

Nokia 2660 Flip 4G VoLTE: Price and Availability in India

The Nokia 2660 Flip 4G VoLTE has been released in India for Rs 4,699, which includes a Rs 1,200 discount. It is offered both online and offline retail locations on the Nokia India website. The device is available in Black, Red, and Blue colours.