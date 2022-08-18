Oppo has just announced the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 for its smartphones. To be very honest, the inspiration behind the ColorOS 13 and OxygenOS 13 announced earlier this month looks the same. It's not necessarily a bad thing, but it will be interesting to see where things differ between the two. Well, let's shift our focus back to the ColorOS 13 for now.

ColorOS 13 Design

Oppo said that ColorOS 13 is inspired by water's fluidity and boasts the brand's new Aquamorphic Design. OxygenOS 13's inspiration was water and nature. The colours of the new theme palette are inspired by the charging colour of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level. ColorOS 13 has a Card-Styled layout which is going to give users a seamless visual experience.

There is a lot more to the design, such as a new series of Always-on-Display (AOD) images called 'Homeland'. Based on the temperature, the animations will change on the screen.

ColorOS 13 Marks Debut of Dynamic Computing Engine

The ColorOS 13 will introduce the Dynamic Computing Engine, which is an in-house solution from Oppo that will help in delivering a smooth and stable user experience. The engine will bring two major improvements to the ColorOS 13 - increased battery life and the ability to keep more apps open in the background.

ColorOS 13 Brand New Features

Oppo has partnered with some of the leading software and service providers to integrate them into the ColorOS 13 ecosystem to give the consumers an enhanced experience. It has a Smart AOD that can display information regarding the music and food delivery apps to give users quick access to information and greater control over music playback and other functions. Oppo has partnered with Zomato, Spotify, Bitmoji, and Swiggy to provide users with a comprehensive range of personalised experiences with AOD.

Oppo will leverage the LTPO 2.0 technology on its flagship smartphones that will enable the AOD to switch between 1Hz to save 30% in power consumption. But one thing that you will absolutely love about the Oppo's ColorOS 13 is seamless support for 'Multi-Screen Connect'. Multi-device experience for a user is very important today as most things have gone digital.

Oppo has worked very closely with Google to ensure that ColorOS 13 can deliver the best experience to its users. Oppo's foldables, including the Find N and Find X5 Pro, were two of the first foldables to receive the Android 13 Beta update.

Oppo ColorOS 13 Security and Privacy Features

Oppo has focused on privacy and security of the user data as a priority with the ColorOS 13. The system will automatically delete the clipboard history after a short period. This would ensure that sensitive information isn't leaked to malware. There are a ton of security features that Oppo has included in the ColorOS 13. Some of these features have been developed by Oppo itself.

Oppo ColorOS 13 Rollout Plan and Upgrade Policy

Oppo plans to rollout ColorOS 13 in nearly 35 of its smartphones within a year. This would cover around 60 countries and as many as 160 million users. Oppo said that this is the biggest update plan ever in the history of ColorOS. Oppo will continue bringing ColorOS 13 to over 20 more devices starting in 2023.