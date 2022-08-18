She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Now Streaming on OTT, How to Watch

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the most awaited series of the year, has now been released in India. The first episode of the series premiered on August 18, 2022, and is available on the OTT service Disney+ Hotstar.

The series starring Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk has received a 4.7 IMDb rating as of now. She-Hulk was supposed to appear in the film 'The Death of Incredible Hulk', but the appearance of the lady superhero was yet to be made as the film never came.

She-Hulk has been shown to be the cousin sister of Hulk. The actual name of this lady superhero is Jennifer Walters, who is an attorney. The series is all about the rise of this lady superhero. It is shown that in an accident, Hulk's blood gets mixed with Jennifer's, causing an infection to her that leads to the creation of a new marvel lady superhero named to be She-Hulk.

In the series, She-Hulk seems to be the first marvel superhero who is not delighted by her superpowers. Jennifer is all happy in her own little world and has no love for the unwanted superpowers that she got in the accident. Not wanting to do anything great to change the history of the world, Jennifer cherishes her simple life. The series has some strings attached to the Abomination as well but let's not get on to the spoilers. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo have shown good on-screen chemistry in the series, having some comical turns to their particular role.

The series is going to be streamed every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar starting August 18, 2022. The series is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. You can watch this series in English as well. To watch this series, you need to buy a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. You can buy the monthly premium for Rs 299 only.