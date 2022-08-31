Stargirl Season 3 to Premiere on This Day

Stargirl Season 3

DC's American superhero television series Stargirl is now all set to release its third season. Created by Geoff Johns, this superhero drama series was first aired on May 18, 2020, on DC Universe.

The series starred Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Meg DeLacy, and Amy Smart, along with many others. In the first season, the audience witnesses the story of a high school girl Courtney Whitmore who moves from Los Angeles, California, to Blue Valley, Nebraska, when her mother gets married. Along with all the struggle of dealing with her new family and adapting to a new school, Courtney finds out a secret about her stepfather. She finds out that her stepfather used to be a sidekick to a superhero. The show takes the viewers on a ride to witness Courtney becoming the Stargirl.

The first and second seasons of the series received 7.1 ratings on IMDb. The show was produced by Jennifer Lance, James Dale Robinson, Trish Stanard, Rob Hardy, and Joseph Zolfo.

The first episode of the third season naming titled "Frenemies - Chapter One: The Murder", will release on August 31, 2022, on The CW.

The second episode of this season, titled "Frenemies - Chapter Two: The Suspects", will air on September 7, 2022.

The third episode of the same-titled as "Frenemies - Chapter Three: The Blackmail" will release on September 14, 2022.

There has not been a single word on how many episodes this season will consist of. It can be guessed that this season also might have 13 episodes, just like its other two seasons, although it is not clear yet.

