Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro Specification Details Surface after TENNA Listing

On August 2, the Moto X30 Pro will launch in China. The smartphone's 200MP primary camera and 125W GaN rapid charging are previously confirmed features. The Moto X30 Pro is thought to be the Motorola phone with the model number XT2241-1 that has been spotted on the TENAA certification website. According to the supposed ad, this smartphone might have up to 512GB of storage space and 16GB of RAM. Additionally, the Moto S30 Pro may be another Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2243-2 that has been listed on TENAA.

Moto X30 Pro Specifications

The Moto X30 Pro is rumoured to include a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is anticipated to be packed on the device. The smartphone may weigh roughly 195g and have dimensions of 161.7x73.5x8.3mm. The Moto X30 Pro, according to Motorola, will include the world's first smartphone with a 200MP sensor. According to the supposed TENAA listing, this smartphone may include a quad camera configuration and be able to record 8K footage. The smartphone's battery might be 4,450mAh and enable 125W rapid charging. It might come in several colours, including black, blue, cyan, green, gold, grey, red, silver, and white.

Moto S30 Pro Specifications

The Moto S30 Pro is thought to be another Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2243-2 that has appeared on TENAA. It is rumoured to have a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 1,080x2,040 pixel resolution. According to the TENAA listing, this smartphone may include an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.995 GHz that is thought to be a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The 4,270mAh battery inside the Moto S30 Pro could enable 68W fast charging. It is said to be 170g in weight and 158.4x71.9x7.6mm in size. Black, blue, cyan, gold, grey, red, silver, and white are possible colour options for this phone. It might include 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage and 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM.

Similar characteristics for the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with the model number XT2243-1 appeared in the FCC database. This device is thought to be the Moto S30 Pro's global rebranded version.