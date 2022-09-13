iPhone 14 Plus Gets the Least Love Amongst New iPhones

It appears that the demand for the iPhone 14 series as a whole is more toward the more costly model rather than the more affordable ones, as the rating for the other two iPhone 14 series was poor.

Highlights

  • The pre-orders for the iPhone generation of 2022 were the subject of a recent early report that he published.
  • It appears that the demand for the iPhone 14 series as a whole is more toward the more costly model.
  • The demand for the iPhone 14 Plus, which makes up just 5 percent of all pre-orders, is so feeble that it is even weaker than that for the iPhone SE 2022 model.

iPhone 14 Plus

Pre-orders for the most recent iPhone series have opened following the announcement of the Apple iPhone 14 series. But it seems that the most recent model, the iPhone 14 Plus, is by far the least well-liked one in the updated lineup.

Demand for the iPhone 14 Series

The data is provided by a well-known analyst in the sector, Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities. The pre-orders for the iPhone generation of 2022 were the subject of a recent early report that he published. According to this source, demand for the most expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max has surpassed that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which was released last year. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, experienced almost the same demand as the iPhone 13 Pro from the prior year.

It appears that the demand for the iPhone 14 series as a whole is more toward the more costly model rather than the more affordable ones, as the rating for the other two iPhone 14 series was "poor." According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 Plus is not even seeing as much demand as the iPhone 13 mini did last year. For the unaware, Apple cancelled the iPhone mini model due to the smallest flagship model's weak demand.

The company decided to replace it with the Plus model because they thought it could be more popular to have a larger model that costs less than the Pro models. It appears, however, that this was not the case. The demand for the iPhone 14 Plus, which makes up just 5 percent of all pre-orders, is so feeble that it is even weaker than that for the iPhone SE 2022 model. The remaining 10 percent of pre-orders are for the standard iPhone 14, leaving the two Pro variants to account for 85 percent of the total.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 series, whose first sales are slated to begin on Friday (September 16), are now being live. The device hasn't even officially gone on sale yet. The Plus model will go on sale later (next month), but the iPhone 14 Plus isn't doing well right now.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

