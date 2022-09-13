Realme Narzo 50i Prime Goes Official in India

On Tuesday, Realme Narzo 50i Prime was introduced in India. This smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery, according to the manufacturer, which could last up to 4 days of audio playback. It has a 6.5-inch screen with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. This smartphone has two SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). Dark Blue and Mint Green are the colours available for the Realme Narzo 50i Prime. It has an octa-core chipset, and Android 11 installed (Go edition).

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specifications and Features

According to Realme, the Narzo 50i Prime boasts a 6.5-inch display with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and runs Realme UI Go Edition, which is based on Android 11. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime has an 8MP AI main camera for shooting pictures, as well as a 5MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can allegedly support audio playback for up to 4 days.

Furthermore, a separate microSD card slot (up to 1TB) is included in this dual-SIM smartphone. Up to 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM are available on this smartphone. The Realme Narzo has rigged texturing on the rear and a stage light design. The phone weighs roughly 182g and is 8.5mm thin.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in India and availability

Tuesday saw the launch of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime in India via Amazon and the official Realme India [online shop]. It is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Dark Blue and Mint Green are the colours available for this [Realme] smartphone.

With the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on September 23, it will be made available for purchase for the first time in India. On September 22, a day early, starting at 12 p.m., Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to purchase the Realme Narzo 50i Prime.