Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Flipkart Price Would be Slashed on September 23

Two new Edge 30 series phones from Motorola were recently announced. Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Ultra are two models. Numerous firsts are present in both devices.

For example, the Edge 30 Ultra has the first 200MP camera, whilst the Edge 30 Fusion is the first smartphone to have Snapdragon 888+. Curved displays are a unique feature shared by the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion, which target various market segments. Curved displays are, therefore, not just for expensive smartphones; they are available on phones priced as low as Rs 40,000 and as much as Rs 60,000.

The only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Edge 30 Ultra has been released at a price of Rs 59,999. On September 22, 2023, Flipkart will begin taking orders for the devices. However, the ad indicates (via India Today) that the price of the device will be Rs 51,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days event. Account holders from ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are eligible for a one-time discount of up to Rs 3000 on the Edge 30 Ultra. On the Edge 30 Fusion, comparable reductions will also be available.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications and Features

A 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate is available on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports HDR10+. The phone comes with Android 12 out of the box, but Motorola promises three years of Android OS updates, including Android versions 13, 14, and 15. Additionally, it will get four years' worth of security upgrades. A 4,610mAh battery within the Edge 30 Ultra supports both 50W and 125W of wireless and cable charging. Additionally, the smartphone enables 10W wireless reverse charging.

One of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's key selling factors is its camera. The phone has three cameras, including a 200MP Samsung sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the rear. A 50MP ultra-wide sensor that serves as a macro camera is included with the main camera. The 12MP portrait sensor is the last one. The 60MP front camera can shoot in 4K, and the main camera can record in 8K at 30 frames per second.