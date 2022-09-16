Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price will be Reduced Soon in Flipkart

The fact that Samsung has not specifically stated which variations will be discounted should be noticed. According to the firm, the deals are available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale. Prior to the sale, the offers on the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy F23 are active.

Samsung Galaxy S22

During the forthcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022, Samsung is providing discounts of up to 57 percent on its premium and flagship devices. During the holiday season, devices such as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13, and Galaxy F23 5G will be discounted by up to 57 percent. On September 23, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will start, and it will last through September 30, 2022. The eight-day sale will begin on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale of a rival online retailer.

Offers on Samsung Devices at the 2022 Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available to consumers at a savings of 57 percent, with an effective net price of Rs 31,999 (including bank offers). An exchange offer of up to Rs 24,000 and an additional Rs 5,000 is also available on some models. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, which is currently advertised at a price of Rs 13,499, may be bought for Rs 10,999. Similar to this, the Galaxy F13 will cost Rs 8,499 when it becomes available. On Flipkart, the 64GB storage edition of the phone is presently offered for Rs 11,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, is available for Rs 59,999 after a cumulative discount. The price of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is Rs 69,999, and the price of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is Rs 88,999 on Flipkart. These phones have MRPs of Rs 1,01,999 and Rs 1,05,999, respectively.

