Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Android 13 Based One UI 5.0 Beta in India

The One UI 5.0 build, which is based on the most recent version of Android OS, will shortly be released by Samsung. However, the business has stated that it will be releasing the One UI 5.0 Beta for Galaxy S21 series in India ahead of the release of the final model.

The One UI 5.0 build for the Galaxy S21 series of high-end smartphones has recently been made available to the general public by the South Korean tech giant. Therefore, users of these gadgets in India are qualified to participate in the beta program. For those who don't know, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are the last generation's flagship phones. Therefore, the company has started taking registrations for the One UI 5.0 beta upgrade through the Samsung Members app for individuals who want to use Android 13 OS as soon as feasible.

Android 13 Beta Update

Users of the Galaxy S21 series in India will quickly receive the new One UI upgrade notification after the registration is finished. Remember that the beta update may also prevent some applications from operating correctly. You should thus back up the data on your smartphone before installing the update. Samsung has made a few minor adjustments with the new version while also adding new One UI features. A new system UI colour dependent on the background is one of these modifications. Additionally, the hue for notifications has been changed and is now also more opaque. Additionally, Samsung has included Optical Character Recognition (OCR), which can identify text in photos, to the Gallery app. Users can copy and paste it into other apps, thanks to this.

Samsung Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has a 6.2-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate when it was introduced in January of last year. An Exynos 2100 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage power the device. A 64MP sensor, a 12MP Ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP main Dual Pixel sensor are all included in the phone's triple-back camera configuration.