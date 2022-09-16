Windows 11 Users Can Leverage Dynamic Lock for Security

Your desktop or laptop may contain a lot of sensitive information that should not be accessed by a stranger. You may experience legal difficulties as well as possible financial loss if any of your important details fall into the wrong hands. You are encouraged to always lock your laptop or desktop before leaving it inactive in order to prevent such occurrences. With the use of Dynamic Lock, Windows 11 users may encrypt their devices.

What is Dynamic Lock?

Windows 11 has a function that locks your computer when a linked Bluetooth device is no longer within range. After 30 seconds, your PC will automatically lock when you walk away from it, and your dynamic lock device is no longer in range. It should be noted that this function will only lock the computer if the Bluetooth signal is lost and it is not in use.

Drawbacks of Dynamic Lock?

The gadget won't lock if the system is not idle, according to the information given by Microsoft. As a result, the user still needs to lock the computer in order to use the dynamic lock feature. The risk of someone gaining access is only decreased if the user forgets to lock it.

How to use the Dynamic Lock Feature?

To connect your phone to your PC, you must utilise Bluetooth, then choose start > settings > accounts > sign-in choices on your Windows 11 computer. Select Windows to automatically lock your device while you are not using it, then select Dynamic Lock.

Once you step away from your computer, take your phone with you; it will automatically lock 30 seconds after you leave the Bluetooth range of your device.

Windows 11

The most recent major update of Microsoft's Windows NT operating system, Windows 11, was made available in October 2021. For any Windows 10 devices that fulfil the new Windows 11 system requirements, it is a free upgrade to its predecessor, Windows 10 (2015). Windows 11, the first significant update to the operating system since 2015, improves upon its predecessor by redesigning the user interface to adhere to Fluent Design principles from Microsoft. The revamp, which emphasises flexibility and ease of use, addresses some of Windows 10's drawbacks while also adding new social and productivity capabilities and improving security.