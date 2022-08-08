Windows 10 to Get Windows 11 Features

According to rumours, Microsoft will upgrade Windows 10 to include Windows 11's printing features. The possibility of adding a PIN to a print job is reportedly being introduced by the new printing function. According to reports, this step was implemented to prevent repeated connections and inaccurate printouts. The update is reportedly a part of the 22H2 upgrade for Windows 10. Microsoft is reportedly switching to a new development timetable for Windows, according to news reports from last month. According to rumours, Windows 11 will also have a tool called "Privacy Auditing" that will allow users to see which apps are accessing their microphone, camera, and location information.

As part of its Windows 10 version 22H2 upgrade, Microsoft is introducing the printing features of Windows 11 to Windows 10, according to a recent claim from Windows Latest. According to reports, this has capabilities that were only available in Windows 11, such as the capability to add a PIN to a print job. This function is designed to prevent unnecessary connections and inaccurate printouts. As was previously indicated, a new development timetable for Microsoft's Windows operating system was apparently being adopted. The next major edition might be launched in 2024 if the corporation returns to its previous three-year cycle, which is predicted to happen. If the business decides to follow its present naming practice, this version may be called Windows 12. Microsoft is anticipated to increase its focus on introducing new features for the current Windows version.

Recall that a feature dubbed "Privacy Auditing" was said to be coming to Windows 11 and would allow users to check out which apps were accessing their microphone, camera, and location information. Microsoft first made the capability available to app developers for testing. Users of Windows 11 will have the option to choose whether to keep using the apps that are monitoring their private data on the system in the future.