Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G Now Available at a Great Price

The Xiaomi 11i series was launched by Xiaomi earlier this year in the Indian market. The Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are the two devices that make up the Xiaomi 11i series. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge introduced the insanely quick 120W fast charging to the sub-30,000 class, making it the quickest charging smartphone in its market at launch. The forthcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi sale will both offer significant discounts on the Xiaomi 11i range of smartphones. The Xiaomi 11i series devices will be priced starting at Rs 18,999, as Xiaomi confirmed in a social media post. Let's examine the bargain that Xiaomi and Flipkart will present during the upcoming discounts on the Xiaomi 11i range of handsets.

Deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days and Diwali with the Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge

The sales for the Xiaomi 11i series devices (under the Big Billion Days) begin on September 23 and have a starting price of Rs 18,999. This indicates that the Xiaomi 11i would be offered for sale at a discount of Rs 6,000 when all incentives are taken into account. The price of the Xiaomi 11i is Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Additionally, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is available for purchase in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB versions, respectively, for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications and Features

A 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is available on Xiaomi 11i series handsets. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, a Mali G68 GPU, and up to 8GB of RAM power the Xiaomi 11i range of devices. The triple-rear camera configurations on the Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge comprise a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP Telemacro sensor. For video calls and selfies, these devices use a 16MP camera. A 5,160mAh battery powers the Xiaomi 11i, and 67W rapid charging is supported. On the other side, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge has a smaller 4,500mAh battery but enables 120W Hypercharge quick charging.