BSNL Rs 275 Fiber Broadband Plan Offer will be Removed on this Day

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a new fiber broadband plan for users on the occasion of Independence Day of 2022. The fiber broadband plan came for Rs 275 and offered up to 60 Mbps download and upload speed with 3.3TB of monthly data. It is a very affordable offer, and for anyone who wants to try out the services of BSNL, this offer makes a lot of sense. However, since it is a promotional offer, it is only going to stay for a limited time. BSNL has revealed the date when this offer will be expired. Read ahead to find out.

BSNL Rs 275 Fiber Broadband Plan will be Discontinued on this Day

BSNL's Rs 275 fiber broadband plan is available in two options. Both options come with a validity of 75 days and offer 3.3TB of data and a fixed-line voice calling connection. Post the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data is over for the month, the speed reduces to 2 Mbps. The difference between both the offers is that one Rs 275 plan offers 30 Mbps speed and the other offers 60 Mbps speed.

These two plans are currently more affordable than the Fibre Entry plan of BSNL, which costs Rs 329 per month and offers 20 Mbps speed with up to 1TB of monthly data.

But these two Rs 275 plan offers won't be there for the users to enjoy forever. BSNL will discontinue both the Rs 275 plan offers on October 13, 2022. This means that customers who want this plan after October 13 won't be able to get it. This plan should also be available for the existing customers along with the new customers. If you want to get a new BSNL Bharat Fibre connection, then you can reach out to the nearest BSNL office, or you can request a connection online by going to the official website of BSNL. You can also check out other plans under the Bharat Fibre offerings, which come bundled with the OTT (over-the-top) benefits.