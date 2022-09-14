Samsung Galaxy A32 Available at Most Attractive Price Ever in India

The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U display on the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G features SGS certification for reduced blue light, a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 90Hz, a brightness of 800 nits, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

  • Two variations of the Samsung Galaxy A32 are available.
  • Customers can also exchange their old devices for up to 12,400 in further savings.
  • The gadget includes a 5,000mAh battery that charges at 15W.

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A33 5G smartphone to the Indian market earlier this year. The price of its predecessor, the Galaxy A32, has now decreased in the nation. So let's look at the specifics.

Samsung Galaxy A32

The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U display on the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G features SGS certification for reduced blue light, a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 90Hz, a brightness of 800 nits, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. A MediaTek Helio G80 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage are all included inside the phone. The microSD card port allows for a 1TB storage expansion.

Four cameras are located on the device's back: a 64MP main lens with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, and two f/2.4 5MP macro and depth sensors. A 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera is included upfront. The phone also boasts a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack connections, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Samsung's Knox Security, AltZLife, and One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Price Changed

Two variations of the Samsung Galaxy A32 are available. Priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage device. These variants are now available on Amazon India for Rs 18,899 and Rs 18,870, respectively. Customers can also exchange their old devices for up to 12,400 in further savings.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Launched on January 13th, 2021, was the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone. The phone has a touchscreen display that measures 6.5 inches. An octa-core processor running at 2.0 GHz power the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. It has 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM available. A 5000mAh battery powers the Android operating system of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. Exclusive rapid charging is supported by the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

